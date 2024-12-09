Lagos young man risks jail for stealing mobile phone

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Ifeanyi Okonkwo who was caught on Closed Circuit Television stealing a mobile phone during his visit to a restaurant.



Okonkwo was apprehended by a formation of the command, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the Ikeja axis of the state.



The suspect was arrested a month after being caught on a CCTV making his way with a Samsung A15 mobile placed on a counter that belonged to another customer.



The enforcement agency disclosed this through a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.



According to the statement, “Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested a man captured on CCTV after stealing a Samsung A15 mobile at an eatery on Kafi Street, Alausa, Ikeja”



” The suspect, Ifeanyi Okonkwo, on November 7, 2024, was at the restaurant to purchase food but ended up stealing a Samsung A15 mobile belonging to another customer. Unknown to him, he was captured on CCTV while taking the phone on the counter”



“Not realizing that people were on the lookout for him, he was at the same restaurant on 5th December where he was spotted and promptly arrested by RRS operatives near the scene. The operatives have recovered the phone from the buyer while the suspect has been charged in court”.