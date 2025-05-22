Lagos young man in prison after disposing waste indiscriminately

A young man, Olawale Ogunbadejo, has been remanded by the Environmental and Special Offences Court, sitting at Oshodi, Lagos after pleading not guilty to allegations of dumping waste at an illegal location in the state.

Ogunbadejo, a resident of No. 25 Ajiboye Street, Alapere, Ketu, would be spending the next one month inside the Kirikiri prison pending the next adjourned date for his case, 26th June 2025, against the Lagos State Government.

He was arraigned by the state government after a joint enforcement team, comprising officials of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC/KAI) apprehended him through a viral video where he was seeni dumping waste on Alapere link bridge, Ketu.

Speaking on the matter after the hearing yesterday, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, expressed deep concern over the continued disregard for environmental regulations by some residents, emphasising that the state government would not relent in its efforts to identify and prosecute individuals who violate sanitation laws.

He said, “The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to environmental enforcement with the arrest of Mr. Ogunbadejo Olawale, a resident of No 25, Ajiboye Street, Alapere, Ketu, for illegal waste dumping. The arrest was effected by a joint enforcement operation carried out by the operatives of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI), following credible surveillance and tip-offs from members of the community.”

Wahab stressed that environmental enforcement would be intensified across all local government areas, noting that surveillance activities were being upgraded and that defaulters would be prosecuted without hesitation, warning that the era of impunity was over, as no one is above the law.

“We have launched a multi-agency collaboration involving LAWMA, LAGESC/KAI, and other stakeholders to strengthen monitoring and enforcement. Let this serve as a stern warning to others: Residents must comply with the state’s waste management guidelines or face legal consequences,” he added.

The Commissioner urged community leaders, residents, and environmental volunteers to remain vigilant and continue to work with the state in reporting infractions, assuring that such civic efforts would be matched with swift action from government agencies.

Confirming the development, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, condemned the offender’s action and reiterated the Authority’s unwavering resolve to stamp out illegal waste disposal practices.

“This arrest is a strong message to those who persist in sabotaging the state’s environmental agenda. Lagos is not a dumping ground. We have invested heavily in infrastructure and personnel to maintain cleanliness across the metropolis. Anyone caught polluting public spaces will face the full weight of the law. The days of indiscriminate waste disposal are over,” he said.

Gbadegesin also acknowledged the crucial role played by residents of the Alapere community in bringing the incident to light, calling it a prime example of citizen-driven environmental vigilance.

“The success of our enforcement drive is deeply rooted in community partnership. I want to sincerely thank the residents of Alapere for their vigilance. Their input led to this arrest, and it demonstrates that when citizens and government work together, positive change is inevitable. Let us remain committed to protecting our environment for today and for future generations,” he added.

He assured Lagosians that LAWMA, in collaboration with relevant sister agencies, would continue to scale up enforcement, advocacy, and community engagement initiatives to ensure total compliance with waste management laws.

The LAWMA boss appealed to residents to embrace proper waste disposal practices, use PSP operators, and avoid patronising outlawed cart pushers, warning that all offenders would be tracked, arrested, and prosecuted as part of the state’s holistic environmental management strategy.

Also speaking, the Corps Marshal of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC/KAI), Major Olaniyi Cole (Rtd), stated that the law would continue to catch up with individuals engaging in acts that deface and endanger the environment, describing the suspect’s action as reckless and counterproductive to the state’s environmental sustainability efforts.

“We are scaling up patrols and intelligence gathering, especially in areas prone to illegal dumping. No one who violates environmental laws will go unpunished. The long arm of the law will find you. I urge all residents to desist from indiscriminate waste disposal, as this threatens public health, damages infrastructure, and erodes the government’s commitment to a cleaner Lagos,” he said.

He further encouraged Lagosians to be law-abiding and to make use of approved waste disposal services to avoid legal consequences.