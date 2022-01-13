Lagos young entrepreneur distributes 45,000 books, 5,000 bags across Epe schools

As part of giving back to his people, a young entrepreneur, Mojeed Olabosun Bakare, has donated several welcome back packs, including 45,000 books, 5,000 bags, writing materials, among others to school pupils, orphans and less privileged in the three Local Government Areas in Epe area of Lagos State.

The entrepreneur, through his foundation, Aspiring Generation Foundation (AGF Foundation) put smiles on faces of school pupils, orphans and less privileged in their thousands by donating the materials, which he claimed, were to ensure their full concentration in the classroom and commitment to academic works even outside the school environment.

As stated, the welcome back packs with several education materials had been packaged for the the beneficiaries’ hitch-free academic activities after harsh economic effect occasioned by outbreak of coronavirus and that such would help the pupils concentrate on their studies.

Giving details of the NGO activities in the last three years during an interview with our correspondent, Bakare, who is popularly knows as Bosman, said that pupils from no fewer than twenty-eight schools across the three local government areas and nineteen wards in Epe have benefited from the foundation outreach.

He listed the schools to include St. Joseph Primary School Itokin, St. Agnes Primary Orugbo, RCM Primary School Keti, RCM Primary School Igbogun, RCM Primary School Agbowa, UPE Primary School Iganke, UPE Primary School Odoayadelu, LG Primary School Ikosi, RCM Primary School Ejinrin, and ZI Primary School 1 Epe.

Others are LG Primary School Erepoto Epe, Oriba Primary School, Community Primary School 1 Epe, LG Primary School Yeguda, Lupetoro Primary School Epe, Solomon Primary School Epe, St. Micheal Primary School Epe 2, Army Children Primary School Epe 1, and LG Primary School Igboye

Also on the list are UPE Primary School Ilara, UPE Primary School Igbonla, AUD Primary School Ibowon, UPE Primary School Odogbawojo, ST Peter Primary School Odoyangushi, LG Primary School Noforija, Pobo Primary School Poka, AUD Primary School Odo Egiri, and UPE Primary School Iraye Oke.

On his reason for venturing into the movement, Bakare noted that the outreach for pupils was to ensure children of school-age would be able to have necessary items that may hamper their concentration owing to country’s economic situation when many were only struggling to survive and get by everyday.

Aside from the education outreach, the entrepreneur noted that his foundation was also managing orphans, responsible for their welfare and education. According to him, at the moment we have 17 orphans we take care of and my NGO takes care of them in terms of feeding, upkeep, school fees, medicals among others.

“We have been giving back even before 2017. Since it normally take time to get certified by the CAC, and 2017 happened to be the year we got fully certified by the CAC but we have been giving back to the community, my immediate constituency (Epe), Lagos in general and other states across the federation since 2014/2015. Aside from the education part of our outreach, we also take care of orphans through enrolling them into school, pay their tuition fees, cater to the welfare by employing caregiver and provide shelter for them.

“Also, aside the education and orphanage part of our programme, we’ve also extend our NGO tentacles to medical outreach because we discover many Nigerians don’t prioritize their health, they don’t do medical checkups to ascertain their health status. Keeping this in mind, we flag off our AGF medical outreach which we do every six months. So we rotate our areas for health outreach and we cater to all age group from age 1 to adults, where we bring in experts to check their health status, give them necessary advise and some drugs. We have mostly done this in South West states including Lagos, Oyo, and Ogun.

“We have been distributing books for a very long time. Aside from Lagos, Epe particularly, we have distributed books to students in Ibadan, Oyo State. So, what happened that year was that we went to Ibadan to check on one of the child in our care. So, upon getting there, we realized many students don’t have book and necessary school materials, and we have no option than to come in and donate books and other materials to them

“During our outreach last year in Lagos, Epe to be precise, we donated 45000 books (40 leaves) and 5000 bags. Each beneficiaries got 6 books and one bag. The beneficiaries were picked across the three Local Government Areas in Epe (Eredo, Epe, and Agbowa-Ikosi-Ejirin LGAs),” Bakare said.

Continuing, he said that he had approximately spent no fewer than N50 million to cover the outreach expenses from 2019-2021, adding that the foundation would also take it a notch higher this year by putting up empowerment programme for the people, particularly youths.

“In 2019 that we audited our account, we realized we spent more than N20 million, and the following year, 2020, which is the COVID-19 year, we also gave back to the community through COVID relief materials, including food stuffs among others. And for the last movement in 2021, which involves medical outreach, school tours (for materials donations, borehole drillings, among others) and the orphanage wing, we spent no fewer than N50 million as the 2021 movement was massive.

“So, I understand the poverty level in the country and how families are daily struggling but we have to also face the reality. Looking at the Nigerian situation now, there is no work anywhere and I am looking how people can be self-sufficient through skill acquisition. We will be venturing into empowerment programme by empowering our youths and teach them different skills that would make them employer of labour rather than job seeker.

“For 2022, we are going to focus on empowerment. We are going to re-orientate people, particularly the youth by resetting their mind on how to make a living from skill they would acquire from our programmes. We will be impacting our youths in 2022 through empowerment,” Bakare said.

On his advice for the younger generation, the entrepreneur said, “as a young man trying to grow, I realized that young people have a lot troubling our mind and a lot of questions we are seeking answers to but what I can advise is that we youth should keep our head straight, keep the focus and be determined.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

