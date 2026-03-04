Lagos, World Bank deepen partnership on disaster risk management

The World Bank and the Lagos State Government have strengthened their collaboration on disaster risk reduction, with a renewed focus on flood prevention, emergency preparedness, and climate resilience across Lagos.

The State Government team, led by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunboh Wahab, discussed efforts to address the growing threats posed by flash flooding and sea-level rise in Africa’s largest coastal megacity with World Bank representatives.

The partnership was reinforced during a strategic business meeting held on Wednesday in the Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, with the World Bank team on Nigeria Disaster Risk Management.

Lagos, bordered by about 486 kilometres of the Atlantic Ocean and with nearly 25 percent of its land mass covered by water, remains naturally vulnerable to heavy rainfall and rising tides.

Wahab emphasized that while the geography cannot be altered, proactive and responsible management can significantly reduce risks to lives and property.

As part of its annual flood-preparedness strategy, he noted that the state government issues early warning signals ahead of the rainy season, based on rainfall projections from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), adding that this year’s projections would be released soon.

He stressed that updated advisories will be released to residents and key emergency agencies, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the State Command and Control Centre.

According to him, the timely dissemination of information enables communities to prepare adequately for heavy rainfall and potential coastal surges.

“Beyond early warnings, Lagos has intensified year-round maintenance of drainage infrastructure. This includes systematic cleaning and dredging of primary, secondary, and tertiary drainage channels, as well as the clearing of blocked manholes across the state.

“The government has also stepped up enforcement against activities that worsen flooding, particularly illegal construction on floodplains and the destruction of mangroves that serve as natural buffers against storm surges.

“Environmental sustainability measures are also central to the state’s flood management strategy. The recent ban on styrofoam and single-use plastics, officials noted, was informed by local realities.

“Lagos generates an estimated 13,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily, much of which clogs drainage systems and exacerbates flooding. The state is now pushing to transition from a linear waste disposal model to a circular approach that treats waste as a resource for wealth creation and energy generation.

“Under the renewed collaboration, the World Bank will provide technical and investment support aimed at identifying risk gaps, strengthening early warning systems, improving emergency response frameworks, and enhancing public awareness.

“The initiative is expected to position Lagos as a model for disaster risk management in Nigeria.

The commissioner reiterated that building resilient infrastructure, strengthening institutions, and safeguarding residents remain top priorities.

“For a coastal megacity like Lagos, they stressed, preparedness is not optional but a responsibility that must be pursued with urgency and sustained commitment”.