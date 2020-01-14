Lagos working on e-data based healthcare system adoption

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the state government has began putting in place modalities such that would bring about ease of adopting and introduction of an e-data based healthcare system tagged Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP), for delivering of better, faster and smarter healthcare to residents.

Sanwo-olu said that the e-health platform has been planned to include development of 3,000km fiber optic network which would enable schools, hospitals, offices and other public institutions have direct link to internet, thus, bringing the state closer to being a smart city and providing adequate information for provision of qualitative healthcare to all Lagosians .

Speaking at opening ceremony of a three-day technical conference on e-Health held on Tuesday in Lagos, the governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Kadri Hamzat, explained that technological advances though limited were a necessity for any developing society and that the state government would ensure it put in place tools that would assist in smooth running of the new health system once it is been adopted.

He said that opportunities were expected to be created during conference for the state through provision of workable strategies and solutions to possible challenges that could be faced while establishing a smart health information platform.

“I feel, establishing a Health Information Platform will impact positively on various aspects our state’s health system such as Human Resources Health, Healthcare Financing through our Universal Coverage Initiative; Lagos State Health Scheme, Bio-security and Bio-safety, employment creation opportunities while opening doors to international collaborations and partnerships towards improving the state of our healthcare service delivery.”

Sanwo-Olu charged residents take advance of the new hearlth system and that they should also ensure to register with Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) in order to provide government with necessary data to plan and adequately effect its numerous people centered programes.