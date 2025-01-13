Lagos workers shutdown TV, radio stations over unpaid minimum wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos State chapter, and workers have shutdown broadcasting operations in Lagos Television, Eko FM/Radio Lagos and Lagos Traffic Radio over the State Government decision not to pay the broadcasting staff N80,000 as minimum wage in the state.

NLC, in collaboration with workers of the three broadcast stations under the aegis of Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria, RATTAWU, picketed the station and also demanded to be placed on Oracle System.

Before this action on Monday, the workers had notified the management of the three stations of their readiness to down tools once the stations failed to implement the minimum wage by the Lagos State Government.

The workers early in the morning blocked the entrance and exit to the Agidingbi complex of the broadcast stations, displaying placards with different inscriptions, such as: “Give us Oracle and take the revenue generated, Oracle is the answer, it’s all we need, Pay us Minimum Wage,” among others.

The workers were led in their solitary songs by the state

The Chairman of NLC, Funmi Sessi, while addressing newsmen, said, “We started peacefully, and we are going to end it peacefully. Nobody is going to push us through the wall.

‘I assure everybody that we shall be peaceful because we are Lagosians. We are here this morning you can see the workers of government in communication departments that is LTV, Eko FM, and Traffic Radio, all here to show their displeasure against the injustice that has been meted out to them, This is the situation they do there work to the best of their abilities and now at the receiving end by being shortchanged. And not receiving the new Minimum wage as being approved and agreed upon by the law set by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“This is an injustice to the set of workers. The management has been given the mandate to pay the minimum wage has been announced by the Lagos State Government. They are Lagos State workers.

“Since the government has commenced implementation of the N85,000 minimum wage since November they have never collected the minimum wage. The arrears of the three months and the 13th month they have not been enjoying the benefits. So, why is this disparity for this set of workers even in the face of this hardship?

The leadership of their union had engaged the management previously.

“They gave a 21-day notice to dialogue. After several engagements with management, they gave 14 days and 7 days, and they followed due process, yet there was no resolution. Now when they saw that the workers were resolute to fight for their rights and now telling them to shield their swords.

“Though, the governor has been doing a lot and showing empathy to workers. We are hereby appealing to him to prevail on the management to do the needful and avoid unnecessary disruption to operations in the interest of the majority. We will sustain this struggle until the government listens and takes appropriate action on these demands.”