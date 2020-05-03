Lagos workers residing in Ogun, other states should stay away- Sanwo-Olu

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed that civil servants, irrespective of their cadre residing in Ogun and other states should stay away from work pending when the ban on interstate movement would be lifted.

Sanwo-Olu also directed that Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) should remain shut on Monday, May 4th, 2020 in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives that the lockdown be lifted gradually to avoid rush to the seat of power and other government offices in the state.

The governor gave the directives on Sunday while addressing Pressmen on end of lockdown, activities ahead for the curfew and steps taken to flatten coronavirus curve in the state.

He further disclosed that the State MDAs would commence operation on Tuesday with civil servants on level 15 and above while others, whose services might be essential could work from home to ensure physical distancing within government establishments.

Details later