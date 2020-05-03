Report on Interest

LASG to sanction hospitals rejecting accident, gunshot…

Olawale

Why I extended my contract at Man Utd-David De Gea

Abdulwaheed Usamah

Ilorin varsity suspends senior medical consultant for…

Abdullahi Jamiu
NationalNews

Lagos workers residing in Ogun, other states should stay away- Sanwo-Olu

By Olawale
By Monsuru Olowoopejo
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed that civil servants, irrespective of their cadre residing in Ogun and other states should stay away from work pending when the ban on interstate movement would be lifted.
Sanwo-Olu also directed that Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) should remain shut on Monday, May 4th, 2020 in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives that the lockdown be lifted gradually to avoid rush to the seat of power and other government offices in the state.
The governor gave the directives on Sunday while addressing Pressmen on end of lockdown, activities ahead for the curfew and steps taken to flatten coronavirus curve in the state.
He further disclosed that the State MDAs would commence operation on Tuesday with civil servants on level 15 and above while others, whose services might be essential could work from home to ensure physical distancing within government establishments.

 

Details later

Olawale 1024 posts 11 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.