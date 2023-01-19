Lagos workers get four-work-free days for PVC collection

As deadline date for Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collection draws near, the Lagos State Government has declared four days as work-free for civil servants, so as to obtain their PVCs from their respective local government/local council development areas across the state.

It said that the work-free day would commence on Tuesday, January 24, and end on Friday, January 27, 2023, for different grade levels of workers in the public service.

The dates include Tuesday, January 24, 2023, for grade levels 01, 03, 07, and 15; Wednesday, January 25, 2023, for grade levels 02, 04, 08 and 13; Thursday, January 26, 2023, for grade levels 05, 09, 12, and 17; and Friday, January 27, 2023, for grade levels 06, 10, 14 and 16.

The Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, signed the circular that was issued and made available to newsmen by his media office yesterday.

Muri-Okunola stated that the work-free days were approved by the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the public servants to collect their voter cards from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Muri-Okunola said, “Consequent upon the extension of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards by the Independent National Electoral Commission, it is hereby notified for the general information that all public servants who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards from designated INEC Centers are encouraged to do so before Sunday, January 29, 2023, as it is a civic responsibility to vote.

“To this end, Mr Governor has graciously approved a work-free day to enable public servants to collect their PVCs from their respective local government/local council development areas as presented in the table below.”

The Head of Service, meanwhile, enjoined accounting officers to excuse their officers in respective grade levels on the designated days.

“Consequently, accounting officers and all public servants are to ensure compliance whilst giving this circular the service-wide publicity it deserves,” he said.

It would be recalled that the state government during the voter registration did same, declaring work-free days for its workers to complete their registration for voter cards.

