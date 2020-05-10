Four under detention after killing 16yrs housemaid for stealing

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a middle-aged woman, identified as Shade Moke, alongside three others for killing her house help, identified as Halimat Sodiq, a 16 year-old girl for allegedly stealing N2,000.

It explained that Moke, a 41 year-old boss of the late Halimah, after suspecting her, invited the other suspects over to interrogate the victim, an allegation which the deceased denied, while they allegedly torture her to death during the course of their interrogation.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said the police while acting on an intelligent report received on Saturday arrested the four suspects for consiparacy and murder.

The police spokesperson, through a statement released to newsmen on Sunday, revealed that the suspects allegedly buried the victim at Atan cemetery in Lagos, so as to cover the murder.

“The four suspects were arrested but they denied the allegations. They however, admitted slapping the girl for denying that she stole the money.

They claimed that the girl went into convulsion after drinking water. That they took her to three different hospitals before she eventually died. That the girl was buried by her parents not the suspects. The parents were also contacted for their statements,” the statement said.

Furthermore, he noted that the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution, adding that the suspects will soon be charged to court.