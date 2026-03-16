Lagos woman sues Peller for unauthorized filming

A Lagos-based woman, Osarobo Odigie, has instituted legal action against popular TikTok streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, over alleged defamation, cyber harassment, and invasion of privacy after he reportedly filmed and shared a video of her online without her consent.

The lawsuit follows a widely circulated confrontation between Peller and Odigie at a Lagos lounge in January. The influencer had issued a public apology on January 9, 2026, after the video sparked criticism online.

In a pre-action letter dated March 10, 2026, and signed by Bola Osineye of FA Garrick & Co., the claimant’s lawyers accused the influencer of verbally abusing their client and publishing a video of her across several social media platforms.

According to the letter, the incident occurred in the early hours of January 6 at Folixxx Lounge, where Odigie had gone to purchase food.

“Our client was present at Folixxx Lounge… for the purpose of purchasing food. While standing at the counter/cashier area, our client was suddenly startled by your loud outburst directly behind her,” the letter stated.

“You aggressively approached her and proceeded to instruct her to ‘shut up’. When she requested that you moderate yourself in a public space, you immediately resorted to verbal abuse, including but not limited to Yoruba curses such as ‘Oloriburuku,’ ‘Omo Ale,’ and ‘Ashawo,’” the letter read.

They also alleged that Peller recorded the confrontation on his mobile phone without Odigie’s consent and later published the video on multiple social media platforms, including Snapchat, WhatsApp, TikTok, and Instagram.

According to the lawyers, the video quickly went viral due to the influencer’s large following, exposing Odigie to cyberbullying and harassment.

The incident reportedly caused reputational damage, emotional distress, and fear for the claimant’s safety. Odigie is seeking a total of ₦395 million in damages, including ₦200 million for defamatory publication, ₦100 million for emotional trauma and reputational harm, ₦75 million for distress arising from cyberbullying, and ₦20 million for legal fees and related costs.

In addition to monetary compensation, the legal team has demanded that Peller immediately remove the video from all his social media platforms and cease further publication.

They also requested a public apology to be published across his social media accounts and in two national newspapers, The Punch and The Guardian Nigeria