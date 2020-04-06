Lagos Water Corporations launches new payment channels amid lockdown

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) has launched new platforms to ease payment of water bills during the lockdown period imposed on the state by Federal Government to tackle outbreak f coronavirus in the country.

These channels, according to the state government, includes payment through any commercial bank branch within the state, use Paydirect, through any Automated Teller Machine (ATM) using Paybills or Quickteller option, Online mode; https://www.quickteller.com/lwc or https://lagos.qpay.ng/Payment/Index; or payment at any Zonal or regional office using POS devices, Interswitch Paypoint (Mobile Money operator at street corners).

In a statement made available to the Guild on Sunday, LWC urged residents to use any of the platforms to ease the stress of living their homes to pay during the lockdown.

“For LWC Billing and Collection efficiency system, and convenient and easy payments of water bills across the State, LWC has rolled out new Payment Channels for the Water Customers in the State for continuous access to a potable water supply.

“This means Water Customers have varieties of payment channels and can make payments at the comforts of their homes, particularly, this period of lockdown in the State, the Corporation said.

“LWC water bills payment has been made available on Mobile money operators the following Payment Channels: Firstmonie, Paga, and PocketMoni”.

The Corporation, however, added that customers can now access or approach agents of these companies to pay their bills where they are located at street corners all over Lagos.

While explaining the procedures on how Customers can Pay LWC Bills from home, the Corporation explained that for the Quickteller, Customers should:

💧Visit https://quickteller.com/lwc

💧Search for the type of bill you want to Pay e.g. flat domestic

💧enter Property réf or customer réf

💧enter amount to Pay

On the next screen

💧enter your ATM card détails to complète payment.

For QPay:

💧visit https://QPay.ng/Payment/index

💧under “bank Payment code” , enter customer reference,

💧under “bill type”, choose “LWC”

💧then Click validate

💧on the next screen, choose how to Pay.

Either enter ATM CARD détails to complète payment or choose the “pay by bank” option, enter bank account no and follow the instructions to complète payment.

And for Pocketmoni:

💧Download and install Pocketmoni app from playstore.

💧Install, register and login.

💧Select Pay Bills, look for LWC.

💧Insert customer référence

💧Enter the amount to Pay

💧And follow instructions to Pay