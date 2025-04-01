Lagos waste manager dies after auto crash in Ketu

An official of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) was confirmed dead by medical experts after being involved in an auto crash in the Ketu axis of the state.

As gathered, the official, whose name is yet identified, died after being crushed by a commercial minibus that had collided with a parked LAWMA compactor truck while he was performing his duties.

It was learnt that the registered yellow commercial minibus, popularly known as “Korope”, with number plate AGL 97 YK, collided with the parked LAWMA truck, resulting in the death and leaving the bus driver injured.

Confirming the casualty on Tuesday, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, narrated that the accident occurred due to reckless driving on the part of the minibus and carelessness on the part of the parked LAWMA truck, which failed to indicate its ‘parked’ status with a “C-Caution” sign.



“Further investigations revealed that in the process of the accident, the minibus hit a LAWMA official performing his lawful duties. Unfortunately, the LAWMA official died before the arrival of the Agency’s Response Teams.”

“However, the driver of the accident minibus sustained significant injuries and was given immediate medical attention by Paramedics from the Agency’s Pre-Hospital Care Unit at the incident scene,” he added.

Oke-Osanyintolu further noted that the body of the LAWMA staff has been handed over to officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) for further processing.

“The Agency’s Lite Towing Truck was deployed to recover the minibus from the road in order to quickly restore free flow of traffic, and the affected LAWMA compactor truck has been recovered to Ketu Police Station,” he added.