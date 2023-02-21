Lagos varsity staff dies on Wema bank’s long queue

The Naira redesign and cashless policy introduced by the Federal Government may have aided death of a Lagos State University (LASU) staff, Johnson Ademola, popularly called Professor, after he allegedly slumped and died while waiting to withdraw money from a Wema Bank branch in the institution.

Before his death, it was learnt that the deceased, who reside in Badagry axis of Lagos, drove to the school for the day’s job and joined the queue at about 11 am to withdraw new Naira notes across the counter after the Automated Teller Machine stopped dispensing notes.

Ademola, who was said to have left home with his wife, who was also a staff of the institution, without complaining of any health challenges, suddenly fell while waiting to withdraw the needed notes for the family’s domestic needs in the bank.

On Tuesday, eyewitnesses narrated that the former staff, who was expected to retire next year, was pronounced Brought-In-Dead (BID) by medical experts at the varsity health facility where he was rushed to for care.

Body of the deceased, who was a senior accountant with the institution, has since been deposited at the mortuary ahead of proper burial rites.

The death of the former staff was confirmed to The guild by a senior staff of the institution, who lamented that the Naira scarcity was having adverse effect on the school especially the students and staff.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

