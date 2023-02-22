Lagos varsity staff dies on bank’s long queue

The Naira redesign and cashless policy introduced by the Federal Government may have aided death of a Lagos State University (LASU) staff, Johnson Ademola, popularly called Professor, after he allegedly slumped and died while waiting to withdraw money from a commercial bank within the institution.

Before his death, it was learnt that the deceased, who reside in Badagry axis of Lagos, drove to the school for the day’s job and joined other customers of the bank to withdraw new Naira notes at about 11 am across the counter after the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) stopped dispensing notes.

Ademola, who was said to have left home with his wife, who was also a staff of the institution, without complaining of any health challenges, suddenly fell while waiting to withdraw the needed notes for the family’s domestic needs in the bank.

On Tuesday, eyewitnesses narrated that the former staff, who was expected to retire next year, was pronounced Brought-In-Dead (BID) by medical experts at the varsity health facility where he was rushed to for care.

Body of the deceased, who was a senior accountant with the institution, has since been deposited at a private mortuary along LASU-Isheri road ahead of proper burial rites said to have been scheduled by the family for next week.

The acting Coordinator for the Centre for Information and Public Relations, LASU, Olaniyi Jeariogbe, confirmed death of the former staff.

Jeariogbe, however, clarified that the deceased was not one of the institution’s deputy bursars as reported by some media outlets, but a senior account officer deployed to the Faculty of Law, a position held before death.

Jeariogbe said that he (Ademola) left the office for the bank to carry out some personal transactions after he had called his account officer to notify him of his plans.

“Anything can happen to anybody because Ademola left the office to go for some personal transactions at the bank between 11 am and 12 pm, and he had not even been away for up to 30 minutes when we heard that he had died.”

Ademola who, according to the LASU spokesperson, joined the institution as a Typist in January 1986, was born on November 13, 1959.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

