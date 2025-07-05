Lagos varsity sacks two lecturers over sexual harassment, financial misconduct

As part of measures to maintain standards in the Lagos State University (LASU), the school management has dismissed two senior lecturers over their engagement in financial misconducts and sexual harassment of students in the institution.

The senior lecturers whose employment were terminated by the institution’s management were the Dean of the Epe campus of the Department of Agricultural Science; Dr Olatunji Abanikanda, and the Coordinator, Department of Animal Sciences, School of Agriculture, Epe Campus, Dr Khadeejah Kareem-Ibraheem.

Dismissal of both senior lecturers yesterday was approved at the LASU Governing Council’s 143rd Statutory meeting after conducting an investigation on the petition received against the two staff from a member of a group, Take It Back Movement, Taofeek Adekunle.

The sack came six weeks after Adekunle submitted his petition against the academic staff of the institution, faulting the senior lecturers’ conducts which he described as an antithesis to the promises made by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

According to a statement signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Emmanuel Fanu, the two lecturers were found guilty of inhumane treatment of students, sexual harassment, and financial impropriety by the council during its meeting on Thursday.

Fanu, in the statement made available to newsmen, said that Abanikanda was found guilty of subjecting students to “degrading and inhumane treatment” on the department’s farm where they do their practical course work.

Abanikanda’s travail began after a video showing how students under his supervision were left shivering in the sun and rain without shelter went viral on the social media.

Fanu said, “Dean, School of Agriculture, Epe Campus, Prof. Olatunji Tajudeen Fasasi Abanikannada, was dismissed over multiple allegations, including: Subjecting 400 Level students of the School of Agriculture to inhumane treatment by keeping them on the farm from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. without break, food, and water even during torrential rainfall that lasted between 4:45 p.m. to after 6:00 p.m., an action prejudicial to the security of the University.

“Sexual harassment of female students of the same school. Subjecting staff members and students to emotional and physical trauma using threats, curses, derogatory utterances, and profane expletives on them, an act unbecoming of a public officer of the University. Unauthorised collection of money from staff and students of the School of Agriculture, contrary to university regulations.”

Also, the other lecturer, the Coordinator, Department of Animal Sciences, School of Agriculture, Epe Campus, Dr Khadeejah Kareem-Ibraheem, was dismissed for alleged dereliction of duty by failing to adhere to the university’s approved guidelines, procedures and curriculum.

Kareem-Ibraheem’s alleged offences also include “Failure to remit to the University coffers, proceeds from the sale of farm produce (amounting to over ₦10.6 million), which was kept in her personal bank account, as against the University guidelines.”

“These acts, tantamount to ‘Serious Misconduct’, are in contravention of the University’s Conditions of Service for Senior Staff (2017, as amended),” Fanu said.

The University Management reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the integrity of academic and administrative standards.