Lagos varsity lecturers, staff begin indefinite strike over poor welfare

Lecturers and non-academic staff at the Lagos State University (LASU) have grounded academic activities within the institution following an indefinite strike embarked upon over the school management’s inability to resolve workers’ welfare-related issues.

The staff under the umbrella body, the Joint Action Committee (JAC), began the industrial action after an emergency congress where a decision was reached that the strike should commence immediately.

The joint committee comprises the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU-LASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU-LASU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU-LASU), and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT-LASU).

They announced the strike yesterday, barely four days to the university’s 2024/2025 second semester examinations that were scheduled to begin on Monday, August 4.

In a letter dated July 31, 2025, and addressed to the university’s vice-chancellor, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the committee announced the commencement of the industrial action over unresolved issues with the school management.

The notice was jointly signed by the chairman of the ASUU-LASU, Ibrahim Bakare, and Secretary, Sylvester Idowu; chairman of SSANU-LASU, Oluwaseyi Lawal, and Secretary, Waheed Majekodunmi.

According to the letter, “Sequel to the decision reached at the Emergency Congress of the Joint Action Committee of the Lagos State University Staff Unions (ASUU-LASU, SSANU-LASU, NAAT-LASU & NASU-LASU) that an indefinite strike action should commence effective from Thursday, 31st July, 2025, we write to notify you that the indefinite strike action has commenced in Lagos State University”.

The unions directed all their members at LASU’s main campus, the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja, and the LASU Epe campus to withdraw their services and vacate their duty posts with immediate effect.

They emphasised that the strike would continue indefinitely until all demands are met by the appropriate authorities.