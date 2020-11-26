Lagos Trust Fund to discuss security issues during town hall meeting

Barring any last minute changes, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has disclosed that it would be holding its annual town hall meeting, saying this year’s edition would be dedicated to ranging issues bordering on insecurity across the state.

It explained that the violence, arson, looting that marred protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings in the state necessitated the prioritization of issues bordering on security.

As stated, the 2020 edition which was also the LSSTF 14th annual edition had been scheduled to hold on Thursday 3rd December, 2020 at the Civic Center, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos at 12:30pm with the theme “Lagos Security: Resilience in the Face of Adversity”.

The LSSTF Executive Security/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun, said that the stakeholders meeting had been planned in strict adherence to coronavirus prevention protocol as part of measures to mitigate the spread of the deadly respiratory disease.

Through a statement personally sent to The Guild, Balogun explained that attendance at the event would be strictly by invitation in adherence to COVID-19 Protocols, adding that other stakeholders can join the conversation on various social media pages.

“At the meeting, the Executive Security/CEO of Fund Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun will render an account of the Fund’s stewardship, the Commissioner of Police,Lagos State Police Command,Hakeem Odumosu will give a report on the activities of the Command including their challenges and achievements in the year under review while the Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will share his administration’s policies as regards security in the State.

“This is an important security stakeholders meeting which should be of interest to all residents and organizations in Lagos State especially as the year has been very challenging for all of us! Therefore, your participation and contributions through our social media handles towards making Lagos safer would be highly appreciated,” the statement read.