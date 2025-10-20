Lagos traders abandon markets to march against Kanu’s detention

Economic activity stalled in parts of Lagos as traders shut down their businesses in solidarity with growing calls for the release of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The demonstration, organised under the banner #FreeNnamdiKanuNow and led by human rights activist and Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore, aimed to pressure the Federal Government to release Kanu, who is facing treason charges before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In some parts of Lagos, including the bustling commercial hubs of Agege and Iyana-Ipaja, markets and roadside shops remained shut for several hours, significantly disrupting the flow of daily business activities and informal trade.

Protesters were seen carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Free Kanu Now,” while chanting solidarity songs as they marched through the streets on Monday.

While no major clashes were reported in Lagos, there were unconfirmed reports of arrests in other parts of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, where Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, and his brother, Prince Kanu, were reportedly detained during the demonstration.



Amnesty International, a global human rights organisation, condemned the Nigerian Police Force for arresting protesters who participated in the peaceful demonstration.

The group stressed that citizens must be allowed to freely exercise their right to peaceful protest, adding that any action aimed at suppressing freedom of assembly is unlawful and reflects an unacceptable intolerance of dissent.

The organisation urged the Federal Government to ensure that security agencies respect and uphold the right to peaceful protest, as guaranteed by Nigeria’s constitution and international human rights treaties, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Nigeria is a state party.

Earlier, it was reported that security operatives fired tear gas canisters at Sowore, several clergymen, and their supporters during a protest near the Transcorp Hilton area of Abuja.

The protesters were reportedly dispersed by heavily armed police officers deployed around the hotel and adjoining streets.

Although many citizens criticised the police for their actions, Force spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin issued a statement explaining that the protesters were tear-gassed for attempting to approach the Aso Villa, in violation of a court order restricting public demonstrations in certain areas.

“CORRECTION: Police teargassed protesters attempting to approach Aso Villa in clear contravention of a court order restricting protesters from the Villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square, and Shehu Shagari Way. We are the country’s foremost law enforcement agency. We carried out our mandate,” Hundeyin said in response to an X user.

“And we did NOT block the road but cleared it after it was blocked by the protesters. This was to enable other Nigerians to pass freely to their respective destinations,” he added.