Lagos tower fire disaster death toll hits 10

Six additional people from the ill-fated sixth and seventh floors of Afriland Towers, located in the Lagos Island Local Government Area, have been confirmed dead following the fire incident, bringing the death toll to 10.

Initially, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) confirmed that four of its staff members lost their lives in the inferno, which also left several others injured.

According to the FIRS, the deceased staff members are Ekelikhostse George (Assistant Director), David Sunday-Jatto (Assistant Director), Nkem Onyemelukwe (Senior Manager), and Peter Ifaranmaye (Manager).

Hours later, the management of United Capital Plc announced the passing of six of its employees in the blaze, which also destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Although the management did not release the names of the victims, it stated that they were working in one of its branches located at the building on Broad Street, which was gutted by fire two days ago.

According to the Thursday’s statement, “It is with profound grief that the Management and Staff of United Capital Pic announce the passing of six of our dear colleagues, following the tragic fire at Afriland Towers, on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

“Our departed colleagues were an integral part of our company and family. Their painful loss leaves an immeasurable void. We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones, and we continue to hold them in our thoughts and prayers, as well as providing all the support we can to them during this most difficult time.

“We are making preparations for an appropriate memorial service to honour their lives and mark their passing with dignity and solemnity. We thank the emergency services and all those who responded, for their valiant assistance at the time of the incident.

“In this moment of untold grief, we stand together in solidarity, drawing strength from one another as we navigate this period. May the souls of the departed rest in peace