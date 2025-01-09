Lagos tourism commissioner assaults man inside J.K. Randle centre

The Commissioner for Tourism, Art, and Culture in Lagos State, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, has been reported to have allegedly assaulted an unidentified man during an altercation with the owner of the firm managing the J.K. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Qudus Onikeku, after the latter was discovered recording her actions inside the premises.

It was learnt the act of the man, who was believed to be a staff of the concessionaire managing the centre, brought out his mobile phone to make a video of the actions as they unfolded between Benson-Awoyinka and Onikeku.

Minutes after commencing the recording amid the altercation inside the centre, the Commissioner discovered the move and demanded that the man stop recording immediately, expressing her displeasure over the act.

Realizing that the presumed staff did not yield to her directive, Benson-Awoyinka ordered the cameraman to leave the premises.

In the video obtained by The Guild, the man declined after Onikeku kicked against the commissioner’s directive, insisting that the orders were unnecessary.

In the Video, she said: “Get him out of this compound! Who pays your salary? she shouted, amidst a crowd of guests who were visiting the centre.

Her actions have attracted reactions from Lagosians including popular Nigerian human activist and comedian, Adebowale Adedayo, also known as Mr Macaronni, who described the drama as an abuse of power.

According to Macaronni, ” Dear Toke Benson, who do you think you are that you can’t be recorded? a public servant moving like a dictator”

Meanwhile, the State Government has denied the allegations, saying Benson-Awoyinka never assaulted anyone while inside the premises.

The Public Relations officer for the Ministry, Omowunmi Seriki, in an interview with The Guild, stressed that the reports against the commissioner were false and should be disregarded.