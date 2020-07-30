Lagos to host Eid virtual concert, features Teni, Small doctor, Malaika others

As part of measure to entertain Lagosians during Eid celebration in Lagos, the State Government has organize a virtual music concert to serves as a social gathering platform for fun-seekers during the season.

The two-day virtual concert scheduled to start on Friday 31st of July and end Saturday 1st of August, 2020, was designed by the government to allow hip-hop stars, Muslim artistes, and others to entertain residents even as they adhere to social distancing and other guidelines set to flatten coronavirus curve in the state.

Speaking on the first virtual Eid celebration in the country, Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Solomon Bonu, who hinted that the event would be aired live on Lagos Television and the state government social media handles between 5pm and 9 pm daily, explained that the move was a response to yearnings of Lagosians.

“The Lagos State Government is already known to lead other states when it comes to Arts, Tourism, and Entertainment; that is why we planned to hold this concert to celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebration in view of the restriction placed on large gatherings due to COVID-19 pandemic”.

While noting that the event would be held amidst strict adherence to all safety protocols, the special adviser assured participants that the activities already lined up for the two-day show were fun-packed and engaging.

“I want Lagosians to celebrate in their homes, avoid large gathering, enjoy the fun from their phones and television sets and be very moderate throughout the holiday period and Eid-El-Kabir celebrations”, he added.

To ensure this year’s Eid celebration remains worthwhile, Bonu listed some of the notable musicians and comedians expected to perform during the event to include Kenny Blaq, Gbenga Adeyinka, Omobaba, Toyin Abraham, Small Doctor, Humblesmith, as well as some popular Islamic musicians such as Alawiye and Iya ‘N Ghana.

Others were Teni, Explicit, Malaika, Lyta, Dj Neptune, Dj Humility, Cameleon including some notable Islamic personalities such as Ahmed Alawiye, Iya’n Ghana, Omotayebi, Gawat, Queen APC and Ayeloyun.

Also, some Nollywood actresses expected at the event include Iyabo Ojo, Faithia Williams, Mercy Aigbe, Nkechi Blessing, Bimbo Thomas, Lizzy Jay, and others.