Lagos to enforce law against HIV stigma

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised that his administration will fully enforce its Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Anti-Discrimination Law, making it clear that no resident should be shamed, isolated, or denied opportunities because of their HIV status.

The initiative forms part of a broader effort to protect the rights and dignity of people living with HIV (PLHIVs), combat stigma, and foster a more inclusive, compassionate, and supportive healthcare environment across the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Abimbola Sadu-Hundeyin, made this commitment during the 2025 World AIDS Day Symposium themed “Overcoming Disruption: Sustaining Nigeria’s HIV Response,” held at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island on Tuesday.

The governor stressed that the government is partnering with civil society, the media, community leaders, and PLHIV networks to foster a Lagos where compassion prevails over judgment and understanding triumphs over condemnation.

He noted that the administration is committed to building a city where residents living with HIV can access healthcare without fear, remain consistently in care, and benefit from innovative, compassionate support systems, ensuring that no one is left behind regardless of circumstance.

“I call on every partner in this room—civil society networks, Network of NEPWHAN (Network of People Living with HIV), development agencies, faith-based organizations and their leaders, private sector actors, and every resident—to step forward with renewed hope and commitment.

“Bring your ideas. Bring your strength. Bring your voice. Every action you take strengthens Lagos. Every effort you give sustains hope. Every contribution moves us closer to epidemic control,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Speaking further, the governor revealed that the state has recorded 9,467 new HIV infections from January to September 2025.

He described the figure as a stark reminder of the urgent work still ahead, noting that prevention strategies must be strengthened, stigma decisively tackled, and access to testing and treatment protected from disruption, irrespective of external challenges, while reaffirming the administration’s firm resolve to reduce the burden of the epidemic to the barest minimum.

In response to the rising rate of HIV infections, Sanwo-Olu stressed that Lagos State is intensifying preparations for the deployment of an HIV vaccine in 2026. Plans are already in motion for structured training programmes, stakeholder engagements, budget planning, and full procurement readiness to ensure a rapid, safe, and equitable rollout once an approved vaccine becomes globally available.

He added that the state has begun taking concrete steps toward the domestic procurement of antiretroviral medicines, underscoring the administration’s firm position that donor dependence cannot form the foundation of Lagos’ healthcare future.

According to him, the government is committed to building a state-led, sustainable treatment system that guarantees uninterrupted and equitable access to care for all residents, particularly during periods of global uncertainty.

“Our community programmes will not only continue—they will expand. Mobile testing units will reach more communities. Faith partners will do more. Youth interventions will deepen.

“Market and transport hub outreach will intensify. No disruption will ever again be allowed to disconnect our communities from essential care,” the governor noted.