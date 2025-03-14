Lagos Govt targets maritime economic boost during seafood festival

The Lagos State Government is set to promote aqua tourism and drive economic growth in the maritime sector of the state, by organizing the Lagos Seafood Festival.

The festival, scheduled to hold from April 24th to 26th, 2025, aims to celebrate the state’s aquatic heritage while showcasing the commercial potential of its seafood industry.

Organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, the event themed “Buy, Eat, Party” will take place across three locations,including Lagoon Restaurant and Anuoluwapo Fish Market which are located Victoria Island, and Oluwo Fish Market in Epe.

According to Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe, the initiative seeks to position Lagos as a leading maritime hub in West Africa by promoting aquaculture, culinary tourism, and sustainable business practices.

“This is beyond a festivity; it is a celebration of our heritage and a strategic opportunity for the seafood industry in Lagos. We will empower seafood merchants, attract international buyers, and amplify Lagos’ maritime story.” he said.

Aregbe stated that the festival will feature gourmet seafood experiences, cooking demonstrations by renowned chefs, market tours, cultural exhibitions, workshops, and business networking opportunities.

He emphasized the broader impact of the festival, stating, “This initiative is not just a win for seafood business owners, but a boost to the maritime economy.”

In conclusion, the SA added that the event which aligns with the state’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda to establish Lagos as a global tourism and business hub while fostering growth in the seafood sector, also aims to preserve the state’s rich seafood trade traditions and market Lagos as an aquatic splendor.