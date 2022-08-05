Lagos Taskforce threatens prosecution of motorcycle passengers across metropolis

The Lagos State Taskforce has threatened to prosecute motorcycle passengers who patronize the motorcycle riders as they stand the risk of three months imprisonment or N50,000 fine.

It stated that it had carried out numerous raids across the State in order to enforce and maintain the ban on the activities of commercial motorcycles plying across the six Local Governments Areas and nine Local Council Development Areas as stipulated by the state Governor.

The Chairman of the Agency, Shola Jejeloye said that the enforcement exercises which was Agege/Fagba, Apapa and Ajah where pockets of activities relating to the operations of okada had been seen and brought to the notice of the Agency which prompted the raids.

He described the activities of the okada operators as rebellious and promised to ensure that their bikes are confiscated and crushed by the State Government if they fail to adhere to the ban on their operations.

“We have carried out these marathon raids across the State because sightings have been made of pockets of okada operations in some of these areas visited, mostly in the evenings and during the day in order to ensure that the ban on their activities is completely achieved” he said.

Jejeloye, in a statement released by the Director, Press and Public Affairs, Lagos State Taskforce, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem disclosed that a total number of 322 bikes have been seized since the enforcement exercises across identified areas of the State.

The taskforce boss assured Lagosians that the agency would do more till the State’s Vision of maintaining safety and sanity on our roads is completely achieved.

He further urged the residents who are still in the habit of patronizing okada operators to desist forthwith in order not to be arrested and prosecuted.

According to him, residents should embrace alternative means of transportation which are safer, more presentable and in line with the State’s vision of top metropolitan cities in the world.

