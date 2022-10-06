Lagos Taskforce threatens arrest of Oshodi street traders

The Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, has threatened to arrest street traders still displaying wares on walkways and parking indiscriminately on the road which causes congestion and impedes the free flow of traffic within the axis.

Jejeloye said that in spite of the spaces provided by the government for marketing and other commercial activities, the traders around Oshodi often take to the road and convert the public infrastructure into a trading arena, increasing travel time for motorists.

He gave the warning through a statement signed by Director, Press Public Affairs for the agency, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, and released to newsmen yesterday.

The taskforce boss, who was said to be addressing the market leaders at the agency’s headquarters, stressed that the traders do not have any reason to display their wares on the road considering the spaces provided for trading including that made available by the Nigerian Army.

According to the statement, “We carried out an enforcement exercise on the 9th of March early this year where some goods were seized from the traders, vehicles impounded from some commercial bus drivers, but we had compassion on the traders and some drivers, who had gotten some of the goods through soft loans with the promise that they would not return to the roadside again. Unfortunately, we can see that they are fully back on the road, but this time, anyone who is caught displaying goods by the roadside will be arrested and prosecuted by the Agency.

“Consequently, we will not be taken for a ride by traders who see us as next-door neighbours as the full wrath of the law will be met out on anyone whose selfish actions cause pain and discomfort to Lagosians in general. Displaying goods by the roadside is selfish and goes against the plans and design of a 21st-century megacity status in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the State Government.

“Commercial vehicle operators who are known to be unruly and have total disregard for road traffic rules will henceforth be arrested and have their vehicles impounded if they do not turn over a new leaf. Designated bus stops and motor parks have been provided in Oshodi, so there is no reason to inconvenience Lagosians by parking in the middle of the road to drop off and pick up passengers. It will no longer be business as usual”.

Jejeloye, meanwhile, appealed to the market leaders and parks/garages managers to relay the message in detail to all traders and drivers who are in the habit of engaging in such practices, stating that ignorance will not be an excuse this time around.

He urged them to make use of the marketplaces, parks, garages, and building plaza provided by the State Government which is safer and more convenient to carry out their businesses.

