Lagos Taskforce seizes 139 motorcycles over traffic laws contravention

The Lagos State Taskforce has impounded 139 commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada from their operators for allegedly contravening the traffic laws on different roads across the state.

The incident is sequel to an operation by officers of the agency in various parts of the state following persistent defiance to warnings by the agency against the violation of the law.

The Chairman of the agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, who confirmed the the number of motorcycles seized, stated that the enforcement operations was done at bridges and highways in Alakija, Iyana Iba, Abule Ado and Ojo Barracks.

He added that the impounded motorcycles indicated the state government’s interest in protecting lives and properties and also ensuring the sustenance of an acceptable traffic system which is a target under the leadership of Governor Babajide-Sanwo-Olu.

Akerele mentioned that his team remains committed to ensuring compliance to laws and also ensuring that violators are punished.

He further said that the agency will continue its patrol and enforcement activities to ensure tranquillity in the roads of the state.