Lagos Taskforce removes 82 motorcycles off-road for contravening law

As part of its move to enforce compliance with the Lagos traffic laws, the State Taskforce has impounded 82 commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada, for contravening the law.

The motorcycles were impounded during an operation carried out in Berger, Mile 2 and Orile area of Lagos where their operations were restricted.

Aside from impounding the motorcycles, the Taskforce has also concluded plans to obtain a forfeiture order from the court that would allow the state government crush the seized motorcycles

The chairman of the Lagos state taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, in a statement issued by the agency’s spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, reiterated the agency’s unwavering stance on the illegal operations, stressing that both riders and passengers found violating the ban will be prosecuted.

“Passengers on okada are as guilty as the riders. If caught, they will face the full weight of the law alongside the riders.

“The Lagos State Taskforce remains committed to enforcing the law and ensuring that Lagos roads remain safe and motorable.

“Residents are encouraged to adhere to the regulations, as these efforts are in place to protect the lives and property of all Lagosians.” he added.