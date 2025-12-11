Lagos taskforce refutes theft allegation against officer

In response to widespread misinformation circulating on social media, the Lagos State Taskforce has categorically debunked narrative falsely accusing a policeman attached to the agency of engaging in theft while performing his official duties.

The agency clarified that the officer was, in fact, the victim of a brutal and unprovoked mob attack orchestrated by disgruntled street traders, area boys, and illegal ticket collectors seeking to disrupt a legitimate environmental and traffic enforcement exercise.

According to a statement issued by the Taskforce on Thursday, the officer, whose name was not disclosed, was part of the Environmental Services Unit, supported by police operatives serving as security backup.

The team was on a routine enforcement operation on Brown Street, Oshodi, on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at around 10:00 a.m., when they came under a violent mob assault.

The agency explained that the operation involved clearing goods and wares displayed on the road, removing obstructing vehicles, towing cars parked in tow-away zones, and ensuring walkways were free for pedestrian movement—measures considered crucial during the yuletide season.

“During the lawful operation, street traders, area boys, and illegal ticket collectors exploited the chaos created by their own lawlessness to launch an unprovoked attack. They attempted to seize a service rifle from the team and inflicted grievous injuries on one of the Taskforce operatives,” the statement added.

The agency disclosed that four principal suspects, aged between 28 and 39, Dele Oriade, Adekunle Olalere, Mudashiru Olamilekan, and Anayo Achusie, were arrested after order was restored. Plans are underway to prosecute the suspects as a deterrent, while efforts continue to apprehend other accomplices who remain at large.

The Taskforce urged the public to disregard the misleading narrative, describing it as a calculated attempt by mischief makers to cover up a criminal and potentially fatal assault on operatives performing lawful duties.

Reaffirming its commitment, the agency stated it will continue to enforce environmental and traffic regulations across Lagos State, undeterred by acts of lawlessness aimed at obstructing legitimate government operations.

Speaking on the incident, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Moshood Jimoh, assured residents of enhanced visible and covert security measures throughout the state.

He reiterated that criminality in any form, and all acts undermining law and order, will be met swiftly with appropriate sanctions.