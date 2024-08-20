Lagos Taskforce raids illegal petrol dealers, seizes over 2000 litres

The Lagos State Taskforce has taken critical steps to curb the escalating challenges posed by roadside vendors and the proliferation of shanties along Mile 2 oke on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

This is part of the planned programmes of the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele to protect and preserve the environment in line with the THEMES PLUS agenda of the State Government.

In recent months, the stretch of road along Mile 2 Oke has been plagued by illegal roadside activities that have contributed to severe traffic congestion, an alarming rise in traffic-related robberies, and an overall degradation of the environment.

The spread of shanties has not only affected free flow of traffic on that route but has also become a breeding ground for criminal activities, putting the lives and properties of motorists and commuters at risk.

The Lagos State Taskforce, acting on the directives of the State Government and Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade has moved swiftly to dismantle these illegal structures and clear the area of vendors selling goods by the roadside.

The Chairman disclosed that the road side vendors who set up tents on the kerbs are also known to deal illegaly in petroleum products

“Among the most pressing issues addressed was the illegal sale of petrol and diesel by the roadside where over 2000 litres of petroleum products were seized. This is a highly dangerous practice that poses a significant risk of fire hazards and explosions. We will ensure that such activities that endanger the lives of these illegal merchants and other road users are brought to a complete halt”.

He further assured that the Lagos State Taskforce remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents, and this operation is a testament to that commitment.

“We will continue to monitor the area to prevent the resurgence of illegal activities and to ensure that the roads remain clear for safe and smooth transportation”.

Residents and business owners in the Mile 2 area are urged to cooperate with the authorities and adhere to the Environmental laws of the Lagos State Government in order to maintain the safety and serenity that has been recorded overtime.

CSP Akerele concluded that 4 suspects were arrested and several items were confiscated during the raid. The arrested suspects will be charged to court and items confiscated will ne forfeitted to the State Government through the court.