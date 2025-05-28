Lagos Taskforce picks 33 hoodlums terrorizing residents

As part of its ongoing efforts to restore order across the metropolis, the Lagos State Task Force has apprehended 33 suspected hoodlums following a series of coordinated raids targeting crime-prone areas in the state. The operation, which was carried out in the early hours of the day, targeted areas notorious for harboring undesirable elements, including Victoria Island, Falomo Bridge, Ligali Street, and Ikoyi.

In a statement released by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, this exercise was executed following complaints from members of the public about the activities of criminals who waylay passersby and dispossess them of their belongings around these areas.

Wahab noted that the intensive exercise was part of the state government’s broader initiative to reclaim public spaces and ensure residents’ safety.

He said, “In continuation of the agency’s clean-up enforcement operation to rid the State of criminal elements, the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce set out at about 1:30 am on Wednesday, 28th May, 2025, and embarked on its ongoing clean-up enforcement operation on the Island.

“The areas visited during the operation include Victoria Island, Falomo bridge, Ligali Ayorinde street, Ikoyi, and other adjoining streets where some undesirable elements were noticed. During the raid exercise, a total of 33 male suspects were arrested, and sanity was restored in all the areas. All the Suspects will be charged in court accordingly,” he added.