Lagos taskforce nabs seven robbers at Oshodi underbridge

The Lagos State Environmental Task Force has apprehended seven young men suspected of terrorising residents, engaging in robbery, and exploiting pedestrians beneath the Bolade under-bridge along the Oshodi axis of the state.

The suspects, now in custody, are Samuel Olumide, Quadri Oladipupo, Ojo Ifaboma, Tunde Balogun, Dayo Badmus, Adegunlola Tayo, and Simon Michael, all aged between 19 and 24.

They were arrested during a carefully coordinated operation based on actionable intelligence and prolonged surveillance of the area, which has increasingly become a hotspot for opportunistic crimes against unsuspecting commuters and passersby.

The operation was carried out on Monday atop the Bolade Bridge in Oshodi as part of intensified efforts to safeguard public infrastructure and ensure the safety of residents who rely on the route daily for movement across the metropolis.

Disclosing the development, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the arrests underscore the state government’s broader commitment to reclaiming public spaces taken over by criminal elements.

He noted that authorities remain focused on protecting commuters and systematically dismantling syndicates that exploit busy transport corridors for illicit activities.

“This arrest is part of our ongoing effort to reclaim public spaces, protect commuters, and dismantle criminal activities that thrive around critical transport corridors. Bridges, highways, and pedestrian routes must remain safe for law-abiding Lagosians, not havens for crime,” Wahab said.

He further confirmed that the suspects would be fully processed in line with existing legal frameworks to ensure thorough investigation and appropriate judicial action to deter similar criminal activities in the future.