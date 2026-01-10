Lagos taskforce nabs 56 youngmen, others link to drug peddling

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit Task Force, has apprehended 56 crime suspects during a midnight clean-up and enforcement operation.

It said that the suspects were apprehended on major streets across the Mainland area of the state.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed this in a statement shared through his social media handle on Saturday.

He said that the suspects were apprehended as part of ongoing efforts to rid Lagos State of criminal activities and environmental violations.

“The operation began at 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, along the Akowonjo Road, by Cele Bus Stop.

“Task force observed that the entire stretch of the road had been taken over by illegal activities, including makeshift beer parlours, open drug peddling at various levels, and the presence of criminal elements, ” he said.

Wahab said that such activities not only posed security risks, but also obstructed traffic and violated state environmental laws.

“During the operation, officials cleared the area of all infractions, successfully dispersing criminal elements and restoring order.

“Chairs, tables and other items that had been unlawfully placed on the roadway, thereby hindering the free flow of traffic, were seized by the task force.

“In the course of the enforcement exercise, a total of 56 suspects were apprehended,” he said.

According to him, all those apprehended will be arraigned in court as soon as possible.

Wahab reaffirmed the state government’s commitment in sustaining the clean-up enforcement operation across the state, warning that the government would not relent in its resolve to maintain environmental sanity, public safety, and the rule of law.

He urged residents to cooperate with authorities and comply with environmental regulations, stressing that public spaces must not be converted to hubs.