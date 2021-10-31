Taskforce arrests 50 hoodlums terrorising commuters in Lagos

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit Taskforce has arrested atleast 50 hoodlums from different blackspots where residents were often terrorised and impounded 204 commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada for violating the road traffic law.

Aside from these arrests, the enforcement team has also commenced clampdown on illegal ticketers operating on major highways across the state, extorting Lagosians daily.

The Chairman of the State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who disclosed the statistics on Sunday, said that they were arrested from their hideout by the tactical enforcement team code named, “Operation Kogberegbe”, constituted to ensure to ensure a hitch-free festive season.

Jejeloye noted that the unit raided some black spots around Oshodi area, Mile 12 and other trouble spots in the state where hoodlums were arrested with charms, machetes and other harmful weapons often used to terrorise Lagosians.

According to him, all the suspects, under detention after their arrest during the week, would be charged to court for various offences and for disturbing the public peace across the state

Jejeloye said that the enforcement team would not spare anyone found to be violating the environmental law of the state, just as he warned owners of all abandoned buildings to either take it over or risk demolition by the government.

The chairman, through a statement released by Head, Public Affairs Unit, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, said: “This is to instil discipline and entrench sanity in the state, with a view to achieving the state’s vision of zero tolerance for criminal elements, hideouts, okada operation on restricted routes, and other environmental law offenders in the state.

he noted that the 204 Okadas were impounded at Ojodu Berger, Ketu Alapere, Agric, Allen Avenue, Ikeja for plying restricted routes/roads and violating the state traffic laws.

“Enforcement officers were attacked by hoodlums in collaboration with okada riders at the Ojodu Berger area but they were subdued due to the superior tactical and systemic strategies of his men,” it added.

It noted that the restricted routes had been published several times to avoid unnecessary excuses of not being aware of the state laws on restriction by okada operators.

“Some offenders turned deaf ears and all efforts put in place by the enforcement agency to sensitise, educate and enlighten them to see the dangers of plying on the highways proved abortive.

“All the restricted routes will be closely monitored to rid the state of okada riders’ menace which could lead to needless loss of lives and serious security challenges.

“This week’s activities are a signal to all recalcitrant environmental laws offenders who circumvent government rules and regulations as provided by regulatory provision of the law, that such offenders shall be made to face the full wrath of the law,” it stated.

