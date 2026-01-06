Lagos taskforce nabs 32 street urchins on highways

As part of an extensive enforcement drive to eliminate criminal activities plaguing the state’s transportation network, the Lagos State Taskforce has apprehended 32 individuals, popularly known as “Omotaku,” for creating public disturbances and obstructing major roadways across both the Island and Mainland areas of the state.

The suspects were caught engaging in unlawful practices, including halting heavy-duty vehicles such as petroleum tankers, lorries, trucks and trailers, as well as private vehicles. Some were also found in possession of suspected hard drugs and Indian hemp.

The coordinated operation was carried out on Tuesday across key locations including Apongbon, Fadeyi, Jibowu, Yaba Phase 1, Lagos Island, Palmgrove, Ojuelegba, Surulere, and adjoining routes on both the Island and Mainland.

The action followed numerous public complaints via social media and radio broadcasts over the growing threat posed by the street urchins, who were reportedly compromising public safety and causing significant disruption along major highways.

Commenting on the arrests, the Taskforce Chairman, Adetayo Akerele, said the operation was conducted in line with violations of the Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 and the Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017, particularly offences related to public nuisance and illegal road obstruction.

He noted that the operation successfully restored sanity to all affected areas, reaffirming the taskforce’s commitment to maintaining public safety across the state.

According to Akerele, all the apprehended individuals have been charged to court, adding that the action is intended to serve as a deterrent to others involved in similar acts.

“No stone will be left unturned in combing all nooks and crannies of Lagos to bring offenders to justice,” he said, reiterating the agency’s resolve to rid the state of criminal elements and protect residents.