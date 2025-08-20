Lagos taskforce nabs 32 drug peddlers inside Ikeja GRA

As part of its ongoing efforts to maintain a drug-free environment, the Lagos State Taskforce has arrested 32 drug peddlers and seized various illegal substances during raids on black spots in Ikeja GRA and the Agidingbi area of the state.

The suspects, comprising 25 males and 7 females, were found in possession of hard and illicit drugs suspected to include Indian hemp, codeine, and other narcotic substances.

The areas covered during the operation included Alausa CBD, NERDC Road, Alhaja Ashabi Cole Street, the frontage of the African Shrine in Agidingbi, Adekunle Fajuyi Way, Shobo Arobiodu, Isaac John Street, Oba Akinjobi Road in GRA Ikeja, and other adjoining streets where the presence of criminal elements had been reported.

Reacting to the arrests, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stated on Wednesday that the operation was part of the agency’s ongoing enforcement and clean-up campaign to rid the state of criminal elements.

Wahab emphasized that the operation is a crucial step toward providing relief for residents who have long been affected by illicit activities in these areas.

He also noted that the arrested suspects will be charged to court for prosecution, stressing that the state has zero tolerance for illegal practices.

According to him, the move is intended to deter individuals with sinister motives from remaining in or relocating to Lagos.