Lagos taskforce nabs 281 street urchins in 1week

In a bid to clamp down on street nuisances and protect motorists, the Lagos State Taskforce has arrested 281 street urchins during a week-long clean-up operation across key locations in the state.

The arrested men, reportedly in their twenties, were accused of terrorizing motorists and forcing them to part with their hard-earned money, particularly whenever their vehicles developed mechanical faults on the road.

The arrests followed sustained enforcement raids carried out by the agency on major roads and highways across both the Island and Mainland, where the suspects were reported to have harassed motorists and caused public disturbances before being apprehended.

The coordinated operation targeted several strategic locations, including Bourdillon, Lekki Phase 1, Ikoyi, the Lekki–Ajah Expressway, Animashahun Bus Stop, Akowonjo Road in Egbeda, Fadeyi Bus Stop, Costain, Funsho Williams Avenue, Victoria Island, Apongbon, Jibowu, Yaba Phase 1, Lagos Island, Palmgrove, and Ojuelegba Road in Surulere.

Other adjoining roads across both the Island and Mainland were also raided following reports of the presence of undesirable elements, popularly known as “Omotaku,” and other street urchins.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Taskforce Chairman Adetayo Akerele said the week-long operations successfully targeted street urchins, resulting in the arrest of 281 suspects who have since been arraigned in court.

He assured Lagosians that the agency remains committed to creating a safer and more secure environment, urging motorists and residents to report any nuisance caused by street urchins for immediate intervention.

Akerele expressed confidence that the activities of “Omotaku” would soon become a thing of the past as the Taskforce continues its sustained crackdown across the state.

He further urged Lagosians, particularly motorists, to promptly report any incidents involving Omotaku or other street urchins in their areas, advising them to contact the agency through its emergency lines at 09137555111 or 09138555111 for a swift response.

The Chairman also issued a stern warning to individuals engaged in criminal activities to desist, emphasizing that crime is not a career and will not be tolerated in Lagos State.