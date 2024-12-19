Lagos Taskforce nabs 17 drug peddlers in Alimosho

As part of its ongoing effort to maintain a drug free environment, the Lagos State Taskforce has arrested 17 drug peddlers and seized different illegal substances during raid of black spots in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

Some of the drugs and substances recovered from the suspects by the agency during the night raid were Colorado, Indian hemp, and others.

In addition to the confiscated substances, the law enforcement agency seized counterfeit currency in denominations of ₦200 and ₦500 from the suspects.

The Director Public Affairs to the enforcement agency, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, disclosed via a statement provided to Newsmen on Thursday.

According to the statement, the operation marks the third in the series of activities of the Agency to completely stamp out use of illicit substances and hooliganism in the areas.

Earlier, the Chairman, Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, explained that the exercise was the agency’s effort to maintain environmental decorum and sanity in the metropolis.

Akerele, who condemned the illegal activities, noted that the seized items further underscores the severity of the criminal activities being perpetuated in the area.

He also Reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ridding the state of criminal elements endangering the peace and serenity of residents across the state.

“This operation reflects our zero-tolerance policy against illegal activities that threaten the peace and security of our communities. The suspects will face the full weight of the law as investigations continue. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to authorities using our ‘See Something, Say Something’ initiative,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure a crime-free society.