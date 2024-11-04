Lagos Taskforce impounds 70 vehicles for traffic law contravention

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce), has confiscated 70 vehicles for flagrant violation of the traffic law in the state.

The vehicles were seized for total disregard for the traffic law during a coordinated enforcement operation carried out around the target locations.

As gathered, the commercial transporters were discovered to have been the major perpetrators of the avoidable traffic congestion and general public nuisance experienced around the locations where the vehicles were seized.

The vehicles were impounded at Okuta road junction in Bariga, Oba Akran road by Kodesoh under the bridge, Ikeja and Ladipo by five star, along Oshodi-Apapa expressway.

Warning motorists in the habit of traffic recklessness, Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, stated that the agency under his stewardship will not spare violators of environmental and traffic laws of the state any breathing space.

The taskforce chairman Akerele added that, only when citizens cooperate and obey relevant laws, will environmental sanity, safety, and security of the citizenry can be improved and preserved generally.

CSP Akerele further said that the Agency will not tolerate or surrender to any indiscipline perpetuated by any lawless motorist as traffic logjam is not natural, not created by God, but a product of recklessness on the road.