Lagos taskforce impounds 70 motorcycles over illegal operations

No fewer than 70 commercial motorcycles were impounded by operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce as part of ongoing measures to tackle illegal okada operations and related criminal activities across the State.

The motorcycles were confiscated during coordinated enforcement exercises after several operators were caught riding on prohibited routes, causing traffic obstructions and posing safety and security risks to other road users.

The latest action was conducted at the Iyana-Iba axis, following an earlier operation last weekend, signaling the taskforce’s resolve to maintain pressure on violators of traffic, environmental, and security regulations.

The operations covered several strategic locations along the Lagos-Mile 2-Badagry Expressway, including Festac-Firstgate, Mazamaza, and Iyana-Iba.

During the exercise, some commercial motorcycle operators were found plying restricted routes, obstructing traffic flow, transporting illicit drugs, carrying flammable substances like PMS to neighboring countries, and generally causing nuisance on major highways and adjoining roads.

According to the taskforce, all confiscated motorcycles will be forfeited to the State through the courts in line with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

Commenting on the enforcement, the agency’s chairman, Adetayo Akerele, said the impoundment reflects the government’s commitment to protecting lives and property while maintaining an orderly traffic system.

Akerele reaffirmed the agency’s dedication to sustaining enforcement activities until full compliance is achieved, stating, “We will not be cowed or surrender to their illegalities.”