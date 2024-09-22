Lagos taskforce impounds 51 vehicles contravening traffic regulations

In a decisive move to restore free vehicular movement and ensure compliance with Lagos traffic laws, the State Taskforce has impounded at least 51 commercial vehicles popularly referred to as Danfo, for contravening the law.

The buses were impounded during Taskforce operations at Lawanson Bus Stop along Itire road where Danfo had caused untold traffic inconveniences to motorists and residents of the community.

Aside from impounding the vehicles, the Taskforce has also concluded plans to drag their drivers before court for varying traffic offenses on the road.

During the operation, led by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, which extended to Aina Street, Aboroshade Street, and Oseni Street, addressed long-standing complaints about illegal parking and commercial vehicles obstructing traffic around the axis.

The exercise, was initiated in response to observations drawn through the Agency’s “See Something, Say Something” feedback mechanism, swiftly cleared the illegally parked vehicles that had turned the roads into bottlenecks.

After the arrest, residents and commuters along this axis heaved sigh of relief, noting that the streets, previously impassable, are now free of traffic congestion.

A resident expressed, *“This is a new lease of life for us; the constant gridlock caused by illegally parked vehicles is finally gone. We can move in and out of our streets freely.”

The Chairman disclosed that the operation which also took place at Oba Akran in Ikeja, marks a significant shift towards maintaining order and ensuring motorists spend less travel time on the roads in this area.

Akerele assured residents that the Lagos State Taskforce remains committed to sustaining this traffic correction currently being carried out by the Agency.

He further urged motorist and commuters to remain compliant with all road and traffic laws across the State in order to ensure that out roads remain safe and motorable for all.