Lagos taskforce impounds 42 vehicles, motorcycle for plying BRT lanes

In its ongoing effort to maintain discipline and ensure a seamless traffic environment, the Lagos State Taskforce has impounded 28 vehicles and 14 commercial motorcycles for illegally using dedicated lanes reserved for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicles.

The vehicles were seized by operatives at strategic locations along the Lagos–Abeokuta corridor, including Oshodi, Ikeja Along, Ladipo Bus Stop, Mangoro, Adealu, Iyana-Ipaja Underbridge, Ile-Epo Bus Stop, Super Bus Stop, and Abule-Egba.

The exercise was conducted in response to growing lawlessness and persistent violations of traffic regulations along designated BRT corridors across the state.

This initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to eliminate the dangers posed by illegal okada operations and private vehicles unlawfully using the BRT lanes, which have previously led to avoidable injuries and loss of lives.

During the raid, several commercial motorcycle operators were apprehended for operating on restricted routes, obstructing BRT bus operations, and creating public nuisance along the corridors.

Aside from the arrest made along the BRT corridors, the taskforce also apprehended six suspected street urchins, popularly known as “Omotaku,” around Dolphin Estate Road and Falomo Bridge.

According to a statement issued by its spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, on Wednesday, all suspects have been charged to court.

Speaking on the operations, Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, Adetayo Akerele, emphasized that unchecked lawlessness could escalate into a major menace if not promptly addressed.

Akerele added that all confiscated vehicles would face prosecution, while the impounded motorcycles would be forfeited to the state through the courts, in accordance with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

The Lagos State Taskforce reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining enforcement operations until full compliance with traffic laws is achieved across the state.