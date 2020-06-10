Lagos taskforce impounds 180 Okadas, warns riders against traffic law contravention 

In a bid to ensure sanity on Lagos roads, the State Environmental and Special Offences Agency (Taskforce) has impounded atleast 180 commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada riders found contravening the road traffic law in the state.

The 180 motorcycles were picked by the enforcement team while plying Lagos Abeokuta expressway and roads in Ikeja and Oshodi-Isolo Local Governments to protect residents from persistent cases of road crashes in the state.

As gathered, the impounded motorcycles were said to have been conveyed from their locations by four trucks to the taskforce headquarters in Oshodi where they will be kept for onward crushing.

Aside from the okadas, scores of riders were also said to have been arrested during the enforcement after they allegedly challenged the taskforce personnel for impounding their motorcycles.

