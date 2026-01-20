Lagos taskforce impounds 134 motorcycles for plying highways

As part of its ongoing efforts to eliminate the menace posed by illegal motorcycle operations and related criminal activities, the Lagos State Taskforce has seized 134 commercial motorcycles during an enforcement operation targeting unlawful Okada riders on major roads across the state.

The motorcycles were confiscated during coordinated exercises after several operators were caught riding on prohibited routes, causing traffic obstruction and posing safety and security risks to other road users.

The exercise, which marked the second phase of the agency’s clean-up enforcement drive, was carried out on Tuesday following an earlier operation aimed at sustaining pressure on violators and ensuring compliance with traffic and security regulations.

The twin operations covered several strategic locations across the state, including Obalende, Falomo Underbridge, Coastal Road, CMS Roundabout on Lagos Island, 2nd Rainbow, Mile 2 Bridge, Five Star, Ladipo Bus Stop, and Cele Bus Stop along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.



According to a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, all confiscated motorcycles will be processed and forfeited to the state through the courts in accordance with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

The enforcement agency further stressed that it will not relent in enforcing existing laws regulating commercial motorcycle operations in the state, reaffirming its commitment to restoring order on major highways.