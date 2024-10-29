Lagos Taskforce goes after party organizers, others blocking roads

The Lagos State Taskforce has cautioned residents against blocking public roads to host parties, religious, and social events across the state metropolis.



The agency said this practice is illegal as the state aims to maintain orderliness and prevent disruptions to other law-abiding residents and motorists.



While addressing the issue, Chairman CSP Adetayo Akerele condemned the practice, emphasizing its impact on public safety and security.



He also stressed that the task force has zero tolerance for violators, citing the recent incident where a celebrant, musician, and key organizers were arrested for road obstruction and noise pollution at Raymond Njoku Street in Ikoyi.



” It is unacceptable for any individual or group to hijack public spaces, especially roads meant for the free movement of people and vehicles, for their own selfish interests,” he stated.



” We are also aware of similar events on streets like Lawani Street in Yaba, Ganiyu Lamina Street at Ijaye Ojokoro, and other locations across the Lagos Metropolis. We are appealing to those involved in this practice to desist forthwith or face serious legal consequences”



“Blocking roads for parties or religious events is illegal, and those involved will face the full weight of the law” he warned.



He also noted that the state taskforce will collaborate with other security agencies to conduct regular monitoring and swift enforcement to prevent further road and street disruptions.



Meanwhile, the taskforce chairman urged residents to use designated event centers or obtain permits from authorities before organizing gatherings that may disrupt public roads.



He reiterated the Lagos State Government’s dedication to maintaining a safe and orderly environment for all residents.



The Lagos State Taskforce has urged residents to report road obstructions via the Taskforce’s “See Something, Say Something” initiative for swift action.