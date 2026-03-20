Lagos Taskforce distances officers from land grabbing, others

The Lagos State Taskforce has denied claims that it seized community land, describing a viral video circulating online as misleading and false.

According to the agency, its officers were deployed solely to maintain law and order during a property dispute and had no involvement in any land-grabbing activity.

The clarification follows a video published by Objectv reporter Segun Olawoye, which suggested that Taskforce officials were engaged in a land-grabbing incident.

In a statement by the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the Taskforce explained that the matter involves two parties in an ongoing court case, with a court order directing both sides to maintain the status quo.

The agency said one party allegedly violated the order by forcefully taking over the site with armed individuals, prompting Taskforce intervention to prevent a breakdown of peace.

The statement emphasized that at no time did its officers commit any misconduct. It urged the public to disregard the false video and rely only on verified information.

The statement reads in part, “Following petitions to the Lagos State Government and the Commissioner of Police, and after efforts to de-escalate tensions between the parties proved unsuccessful, the Lagos State Taskforce was deployed to the scene to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

“It is important to emphasise that the presence of Taskforce officials was solely to ensure peace, protect lives and property, and enforce compliance with the rule of law. At no time did the Agency engage in any act of land grabbing or misconduct as alleged.

“The viral video itself clearly shows that there was no assault, and individuals on site were freely recording events. Normalcy was restored, and order has since been maintained pending the court’s final decision.

“Mr. Olawoye’s failure to properly investigate the situation before publication reflects a lack of professionalism and due diligence. The report inaccurately portrays a lawful intervention as misconduct, thereby misleading the public.

“Maintaining law and order remains a core responsibility of government and law enforcement agencies. Any attempt to misrepresent these efforts or discredit lawful operations is both irresponsible and potentially harmful to public peace.

“It is also concerning that Objectv’s pattern of reporting appears to lack proper verification, raising questions about its credibility. Such repeated misrepresentations may be linked to the Agency’s firm stance against granting undue waivers to traffic violators.

“For clarity, this is not a case of the Taskforce acting against any individual or party, but a lawful intervention in a dispute to prevent escalation and ensure compliance with a court order.

“The Lagos State Taskforce remains committed to enforcing the law without fear or favour, in line with its mandate under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018. Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard the false and misleading video report linking the Agency to any form of land-grabbing activity.