Lagos Taskforce distances officers from driver’s death

The Lagos State Taskforce has denied any involvement of it’s officers in the clashes that occurred around Mile 2 in Amuwo Odofin Local Government which resulted in the death of a commercial bus driver in the state.

It stated that none of it’s officers were deployed to enforce the law except those assigned to locations designated for labour union demonstration against fuel subsidy removal across the state.

The agency claim came hours after reports filtered in that it’s officers were involved in the killing of an unidentified individual along Mile 2 axis this morning.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the agency spokeswoman, Abdul-Raheem Gbadeyan, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, stressed that the Agency is usually mistaken for other enforcement units, but he stated that taskforce personnel are clearly adorned in tactical jackets with the word “Taskforce” clearly inscribed in front and behind with unique identification numbers.

“None of our men were posted out today for environmental and traffic operations, rather they were only posted to freedom park to maintain peace and orderliness during the planned NLC rally so that miscreants and other sinister forces do not hijack the protest. Our operational jackets are clearly branded with unique identification numbers for members of the public to recognize during our operations”

The Chairman urged those pointing accusing fingers at the agency to further beam their searchlight at other public or private establishments who branded their enforcement units as taskforce. He also said that the Agency will do all within its power to get to the root of the matter and ensure that perpetrators of the heinous crime are brought to book.

