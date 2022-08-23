Lagos Taskforce dislodge traders’ displaying wares on Oshodi-Apapa exp

The Lagos State Taskforce have dislodged traders displaying wares, carrying out illegal mechanical activities and obstructing the free flow of traffic on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

It blamed traffic congestion along the route on the activities of traders who had refused to adhere to laid down environmental laws.

The Chairman of the Agency, Shola Jejeloye described the activities of traders operating on the service lane as selfish and inconsiderate as a result of the fact that their actions of a few traders there has a ripple effect on Lagosians who ply that route and spend more than the necessary amount of time in traffic.

Through a statement released on Tuesday, in Lagos by the Director, Press & Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, Jejeloye disclosed that the agency had informed the traders a year ago to clear up the obstruction and also issued a warning to the illegal occupants but it fell on deaf ears.

“We have been here in the past to carry out this same operation but unfortunately the illegal occupants have returned to the same spot to trade and inconvenience Lagosians.

Their activities deface the outlook of the road which is a major corridor that leads in and out of the International Airport of the Country. We will ensure that they are pushed back into the designated market complex and anyone found wanting would be arrested” he said.

Jejeloye further stated that the operation would achieve the aim of preventing environmental degradation as a result of their illegal mechanical activities and also ease of mobility for motorists plying that route.

He appealed to the Market Union to sensitize their members on the need to obey environmental laws of the State and restrict their activities to the sites allotted by the State Government.

