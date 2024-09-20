Lagos Taskforce deploys additional personnel after traffic robbers

The Lagos State Taskforce has intensified efforts to tackle the menace of traffic robbery popularly called one-chance and other highway crime-related, deploying additional patrol teams to locations identified as blackspots across the state.

As gathered, the additional team deployment came in response to achievements and Lagosians’ complaints after the agency deployed a bike-patrol team to some locations in the state.

Recognizing the urgency to enhance security and ensure the safety of commuters, the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, ordered the reinforcement of patrol operations in communities with high incidences of traffic robberies.

These areas include Agege Motor Road, Fagba, Gbagada Expressway, Iyana-Oworo and Oshodi Expressway.

The Chairman stated that the added patrol units will improve the agency’s ability to swiftly respond to incidents, track down criminals, and create a greater sense of safety for all motorists.

“The Lagos State Taskforce remains committed to maintaining law and order within the metropolis, ensuring that all citizens can travel without fear of robbery or other criminal activities.”

Akerele further urged residents to continue reporting suspicious activities to the Agency through the designated phone number; 08089705008 or the social media handles, while assuring the public that these new measures will significantly reduce traffic crimes and enhance overall environmental decorum and safety in the Metropolis.