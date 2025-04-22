Lagos Taskforce denies arresting, extorting female car owner

The Lagos State Taskforce has denied involvement in the extortion and arrest of a lady for driving on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane along Anthony inward Ketu.

The Taskforce’s denial comes in response to allegations of misconduct by citizens, following a viral video circulating on social media that shows an unidentified woman allegedly being apprehended for driving on the BRT lane.

The law enforcement agency stated that none of its officers were involved in the viral incident, which depicted a group of security officers arresting and extorting the woman and her mother.

Refuting this claims through a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulrahman, on Tuesday, the agency described the allegations as misleading and untrue.

According to Abdulrahman, enforcement of traffic regulations on BRT lanes in the state fall under the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and not the Taskforce Force agency.

He said, “The Lagos State Taskforce had no involvement in the unfortunate extortion of the lady or her mother. Available records show that we currently do not have any offices, garages, or car parks at Ketu, and no team was assigned to man the BRT corridor at the time of the incident.

“Any attempt to link the enforcement, arrest, and subsequent extortion of the lady to Lagos State Environmental Taskforce officials is completely baseless.

“Members of the public with credible complaints or evidence of misconduct involving its personnel to come forward to aid proper investigation.”

Abdulraheem further reassured the public of Taskforce’s commitment to professionalism, decorum, and adherence to the law, adding that every arrest made by the agency is ultimately subject to court adjudication.