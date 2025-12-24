Lagos Taskforce boss tasks young police officers on professionalism

The Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, has tasked young policemen to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in the discharged of their duties.

He stated that they should remain morally guided in all their endeavours and stay vigilant in the discharge of their duties to the nation.

Akerele, who gave this advise after receiving an Award of Excellence for his outstanding leadership and exceptional contributions to Lagos State by a reputable media organisation, stressed that adhering to this will earn the young officers accolades and promotion in service.

According to him, our young officers must stay vigilant in the discharge of their duties so that Nigerians can sleep with their two eyes closed. And I want them to understand that the reward for hard work is more work.

On his part, the Taskforce boss reaffirmed his commitment to excellence and serving the nation toward reducing crime rate.

The prestigious award was in recognition of CSP Akerele’s unwavering commitment, professionalism, and positive impact on the operations of the Lagos State Taskforce.

Speaking during the award presentation, the Chief Executive Officer of Eagle NewsMedia, Camil Ezenwa, noted that “the true worth of a man lies in the values that drive him, and the real measure of a public office holder is the quality of impact his work brings to life and living.” He stated that these attributes clearly typify the official life and service record of CSP Akerele.

The award celebrates CSP Akerele’s exemplary leadership, dedication, and notable achievements since assuming office. Under his stewardship, the Lagos State Taskforce has recorded significant progress in strengthening public safety, restoring orderliness, and fostering community trust across the metropolis. His sterling leadership qualities continue to propel the agency’s mandate, positioning him as a beacon of impactful public service.